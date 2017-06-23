DGAP-News: OHB SE: "Max Valier" nano-satellite successfully launched
Sriharikota/ India, Bolzano/ South Tirol, Bremen/Germany, June 23, 2017: Today at 6.00 hours CEST, "Max Valier Sat", a satellite for school students and amateur radio users, was launched on board an Indian PSLV rocket lifting off from the Dhawan Space Centre around 80 kilometers north of Chennai. Working closely with teachers and school students from the Technology College (TFO) of Bolzano, South Tirol, specialists from Bremen-based space company OHB System AG developed and built this nano-satellite. One particular highlight is the mini x-ray telescope added to the mission by the Max Planck Institute of Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE) in Garching.
Evolution of a satellite for school students
Growing complexity
