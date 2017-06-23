DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Bonds declared due

2017. június 23., péntek, 14:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous


SolarWorld AG: Bonds declared due


23-Jun-2017 / 14:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SolarWorld AG: Bonds declared due


By letters just received, the joint representatives of both bonds of SolarWorld AG - bond SolarWorld FRN IS. 2014/2019 Series 1116 (ISIN DE000A1YDDX6) and bond SolarWorld FRN IS. 2014/2019 Series 1017 (ISIN DE000A1YCN14) - have each declared all outstanding notes due with immediate effect on the basis of the events of default in accordance with para. 9 Sec. 1 (e) of the Conditions of Issue.

 



Contact:

SolarWorld AG

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 228 55920-470

Email: placement@solarworld.com

Web: www.solarworld.de/en/investor-relations









23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: SolarWorld AG

Martin-Luther-King-Straße 24

53175 Bonn

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 470
Fax: +49 (0)228 - 559 20 9470
E-mail: placement@solarworld.com
Internet: www.solarworld.de
ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2, DE000A1YDDX6, DE000A1YCN14
WKN: A1YCMM, A1YDDX, A1YCN1
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



585817  23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=585817&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum