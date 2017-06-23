DGAP-Ad-hoc: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous





SolarWorld AG: Bonds declared due





By letters just received, the joint representatives of both bonds of SolarWorld AG - bond SolarWorld FRN IS. 2014/2019 Series 1116 (ISIN DE000A1YDDX6) and bond SolarWorld FRN IS. 2014/2019 Series 1017 (ISIN DE000A1YCN14) - have each declared all outstanding notes due with immediate effect on the basis of the events of default in accordance with para. 9 Sec. 1 (e) of the Conditions of Issue.







