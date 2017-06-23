DGAP-Adhoc: ICHOR Coal N.V.: Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining
2017. június 23., péntek, 15:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Offer/Statement
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining
Ichor Coal N.V. wishes to inform investors that it has received a conditional offer for its 74% interest in Vunene Mining (Pty) Ltd and Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd.
The management board is in the process of evaluating the offer, and even if accepted, there is no guarantee that this will lead to the conclusion of a successful transaction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ICHOR Coal N.V.
|30 Jellicoe Avenue
|Rosebank
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27 (11) 268 1100
|E-mail:
|johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com
|Internet:
|www.ichorcoal.de
|ISIN:
|NL0010022307
|WKN:
|A1JQEX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
585921 23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
