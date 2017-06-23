DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Offer/Statement





ICHOR Coal N.V.: Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining





23-Jun-2017 / 15:54 CET/CEST





Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining

Ichor Coal N.V. wishes to inform investors that it has received a conditional offer for its 74% interest in Vunene Mining (Pty) Ltd and Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd.

The management board is in the process of evaluating the offer, and even if accepted, there is no guarantee that this will lead to the conclusion of a successful transaction.