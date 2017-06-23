DGAP-Adhoc: ICHOR Coal N.V.: Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining

2017. június 23., péntek, 15:54





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Offer/Statement


ICHOR Coal N.V.: Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining


23-Jun-2017 / 15:54 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)



Potential sale of 74% interest in Vunene Mining and Penumbra Coal Mining



Ichor Coal N.V. wishes to inform investors that it has received a conditional offer for its 74% interest in Vunene Mining (Pty) Ltd and Penumbra Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd.



The management board is in the process of evaluating the offer, and even if accepted, there is no guarantee that this will lead to the conclusion of a successful transaction.









23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de























Language: English
Company: ICHOR Coal N.V.

30 Jellicoe Avenue

 Rosebank

South Africa
Phone: +27 (11) 268 1100
E-mail: johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com
Internet: www.ichorcoal.de
ISIN: NL0010022307
WKN: A1JQEX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Stuttgart; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



585921  23-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=585921&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum