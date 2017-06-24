DGAP-News: Announcement relating to the final settlement of the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
2017. június 23., péntek, 18:30
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
London, UK, June 23, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on February 27, 2017, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Barclays Bank PLC:
The third tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on February 27, 2017 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the third tranche of the share buyback programme, a cumulative total of 1,700,610 ordinary shares have been bought back, corresponding to 2.18% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016, at an average price of EUR44.0645 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the third tranche of the share buyback programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of EUR74,936,580.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016 (the 2016 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,786,595 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016). The total number of shares purchased by the Company under the 2016 Approval (first, second and third tranches of the buyback programme) is 4,483,816, corresponding to 5.76% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 30, 2016, at an average price of EUR37.6212 and at an aggregate total cost of EUR168,686,640. No further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2016 Approval.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2017 (the 2017 Approval) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 7,808,280 of its ordinary shares (representing approximately 10% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2017). There can be no certainty that any ordinary shares will be acquired by the Company under the 2017 Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during the next open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of ordinary shares under the 2017 Approval if and when it determines to make any such purchase.
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the final settlement period
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
585841 23.06.2017
