London, UK, 23 June 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG) ("Dialog" or the "Company") announces that since obtaining shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016, the Company has purchased a total of 4,483,816 of its ordinary shares. Today, the Company has cancelled all 4,483,816 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each held in treasury.



Following this cancellation of shares held in treasury, the Company"s total issued share capital consists of 76,382,139 shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.



The figure of 76,382,139 may be used by the Company"s shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority"s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



This announcement is made in conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority"s Disclosure and Transparency Rules 5.5.1R and 5.6.1R.



