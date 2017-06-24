The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on June 21, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 jun 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

479.777,00

479.777,00

Real

Real

Indirectly Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

216.660,00

216.660,00

Real

Real

Indirectly Goldman Sachs Asset Management International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.012,00

Real

Real

Indirectly Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.



Ordinary share

598.110,00

598.110,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

445.852,00

445.852,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

50.179,00

50.178,50

Real

Real

Indirectly Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

58.600,00

58.600,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

3.996,00

3.996,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC



Contract for difference

227.722,00

227.722,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

14.113,00

14.113,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

423.765,00

423.760,76

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC



Derivative contract

3.037.161,00

3.037.161,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly Goldman Sachs International





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,41 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,32 %

2,08 %

Voting rights

2,41 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,32 %

2,08 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=26957