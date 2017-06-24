DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. június 23., péntek, 19:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on June 21, 2017 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 19 jun 2017
Distribution in numbers
Distribution in percentages
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
585367 23.06.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]