







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





23.06.2017 / 21:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Herr

First name:

Vlasios

Last name(s):

Choulidis



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Drillisch AG





b) LEI

5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005545503





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal. Tendered 191,667 shares into United Internet AG"s takeover offer upon occurrence of a condition on June 21, 2017 under an agreement entered into on May 11, 2017 as part of a broader transaction.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.00 EUR





9583350.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

50.00 EUR





9583350.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



