Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Brucherseifer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Drillisch AG


b) LEI

5299003VKVDCUPSS5X23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005545503


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal. Tendered 191,667 shares into United Internet AG"s takeover offer upon occurrence of a condition on June 21, 2017 under an agreement entered into on May 11, 2017 as part of a broader transaction.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 9583350.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 9583350.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.drillisch.de





 
