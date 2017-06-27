DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


26.06.2017 / 14:57


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Munich, June 26, 2017

In the period from June 19, 2017 to, and including, June 23, 2017 Allianz
SE has purchased a number of 157,687 shares within the framework of its
ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

19 June 2017 18,285 175.9749

20 June 2017 16,193 177.0116

21 June 2017 29,969 174.3011

22 June 2017 63,833 174.3358

23 June 2017 29,407 173.5003

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 23, 2017
amounts to 9,280,999 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
www.allianz.com





 
