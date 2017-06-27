DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





26.06.2017 / 14:57





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, June 26, 2017





In the period from June 19, 2017 to, and including, June 23, 2017 Allianz

SE has purchased a number of 157,687 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.





Shares were purchased as follows:





Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



19 June 2017 18,285 175.9749



20 June 2017 16,193 177.0116



21 June 2017 29,969 174.3011



22 June 2017 63,833 174.3358



23 June 2017 29,407 173.5003





The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, June 23, 2017

amounts to 9,280,999 shares.





The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.





Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

