On 26 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Norges Bank

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



N/A

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



23 June 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



26 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



Above 3%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares: 2,291,810



Number of voting rights: 2,291,810

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares direct: 2,303,958



Number of voting rights direct: 2,303,958



Number of voting rights indirect:



% of voting rights direct: 3.02%



% of voting rights indirect:

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument: N/A



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: N/A



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A



% of voting rights: N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 2,303,958



% of voting rights: 3.02%

9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



N/A

Proxy Voting:



10. Name of the proxy holder: Norges Bank



11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: N/A



12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: N/A