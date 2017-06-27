DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


26.06.2017 / 18:30


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


On 26 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Norges Bank



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A



5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

23 June 2017



6. Date on which the issuer notified:

26 June 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Above 3%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class / type of shares:

GB0059822006



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of shares: 2,291,810

Number of voting rights: 2,291,810



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares direct: 2,303,958

Number of voting rights direct: 2,303,958

Number of voting rights indirect:

% of voting rights direct: 3.02%

% of voting rights indirect:



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument: N/A

Expiration date: N/A

Exercise/conversion period: N/A

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A

% of voting rights: N/A



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 2,303,958

% of voting rights: 3.02%



9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

N/A



Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder: Norges Bank

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: N/A














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
