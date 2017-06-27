DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Annual financial statements with a net loss of presumably EUR 2.1 million / Group earnings attributable to shareholders however in line with forecast
2017. június 26., hétfő, 22:24
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ismaning, June 26, 2017 - At the level of the annual financial statements, Constantin Medien AG will presumably close the 2016 financial year with a net loss of EUR 2.1 million. This is due to the fact that the fully consolidated subsidiary Highlight Communications AG, in contrast to previous years and despite available funds, did not pay a dividend to its shareholders. For the 2016 financial year an annual net profit of Constantin Medien AG was expected significantly below the previous year"s level of EUR 6.5 million.
However at Group level, all projections for the consolidated financial statements of the 2016 financial year will presumably be reached or exceeded. Sales will presumably be at EUR 565.7 million (Forecast: EUR 522 million to EUR 562 million), EBIT at EUR 39.5 million (Forecast: EUR 29 million to EUR 33 million) and earnings attributable to shareholders at EUR 8.3 million (Forecast: EUR 6 million to EUR 9 million).
The audited consolidated financial statements and annual financial statements for the 2016 financial year are scheduled to be published on Friday, June 30, 2017.
