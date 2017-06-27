DGAP-DD: Linde AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Couturier

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Linde AG


b) LEI

WTV8QGD5UD7MMD4HS345 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006483001


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
170.1000 EUR 6633.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
170.1000 EUR 6633.9000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.linde.de





 
