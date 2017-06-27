

LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH signs exclusive supply agreement for its battery management system with Kreisel Electric GmbH





LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary LION Smart GmbH has secured a global supply contract with Kreisel Electric. The contract includes exclusive equipping of Kreisel"s MAVERO stationary energy storage with LION Smart"s revolutionary battery management systems up to the year 2021 with a two-sided option for extension.



LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary LION Smart GmbH has secured a global supply contract with Kreisel Electric. The contract includes exclusive equipping of Kreisel"s MAVERO stationary energy storage with LION Smart"s state-of-the-art battery management systems up to the year 2021 with a two-sided option for extension.





This contract marks a decisive step in reinforcing the partnership with Kreisel Electric. The team at LION Smart GmbH is delighted with this vote of confidence by Kreisel GmbH.





"We are very pleased to enter into a long-term partnership with Kreisel and to supply our BMS on a large scale," say the managing directors of LION Smart, Walter Wimmer and Tobias Mayer.





MAVERO energy storage is one of the most innovative stationary storages available to the market and has recently received the "International Design Award" in the USA.





The energy storage solution is suitable for both private and commercial applications while being highly efficient and flexible. Thanks to its modular design, theses devices can be adapted precisely to almost any given condition.





With MAVERO Kreisel Electric and LION Smart are setting new standards in the area of stationary storage solutions.





For more information about MAVERO visit: http://www.kreiselenergy.com/





About LION E-Mobility AG



LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com







Disclaimer



This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:



Mr. Walter Wimmer







Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.com







LION E-Mobility AG



Poststrasse 14



6300 Zug



Schweiz









