27.06.2017 / 17:18


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 München

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. George Town
Kaimaninseln

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 28,33 % 2,58 % 28,33 % 107600000
letzte Mitteilung 37,91 % 2,79 % 37,91 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 21 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 22 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 30481504 0 % 28,33 %
Summe 30481504 28,33 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG





















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung


2230795 2,07 %
Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung


473161 0,44 %
Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung


71242 0,07 %
      Summe 2775198 2,58 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:




















































































































































































































































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives VII, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV I, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV III, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis Corporation % % %
H&F Willis AIV II, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives VII, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV I, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV III, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis Corporation % % %
H&F Willis AIV II, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives VII, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV I, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV III, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis Corporation % % %
H&F Willis AIV II, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %
German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG % % %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives VII, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV I, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %
 


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis AIV III, L.P. % % %
H&F Willis Corporation % % %
H&F Willis AIV II, L.P. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l. % % %
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation 22,98 % % 22,98 %
Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l. % % 5,35 %

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
