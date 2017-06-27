

Scout24 AG





Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





27.06.2017 / 17:18





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Scout24 AG



Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15



81673 München



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

George Town

Kaimaninseln



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

28,33 %

2,58 %

28,33 %

107600000

letzte Mitteilung

37,91 %

2,79 %

37,91 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 21 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 22 WpHG)

DE000A12DM80

0

30481504

0 %

28,33 %

Summe

30481504

28,33 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung







2230795

2,07 %

Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung







473161

0,44 %

Bedingte Call-Option im Rahmen einer Partnerschaftsvereinbarung







71242

0,07 %







Summe

2775198

2,58 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Executives VII, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis Corporation

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Executives VII, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis Corporation

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Asa GP GmbH

%

%

%

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Executives VII, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis Corporation

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %

German BMEP Ord GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Executives VII, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV I, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %









H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd.

%

%

%

Hellman & Friedman Investors VII, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV III, L.P.

%

%

%

H&F Willis Corporation

%

%

%

H&F Willis AIV II, L.P.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

22,98 %

%

22,98 %

Scout Lux Management Equity Co S.à r.l.

%

%

5,35 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)























