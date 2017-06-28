DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: OHB System AG signed a contract worth EUR 310.5 million with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) for the project Heinrich Hertz
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Bremen, 2017-06-28
OHB System AG, a subsidiary of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124), signed a contract for the national satellite mission Heinrich Hertz worth EUR 310.5 million with the DLR Space Administration today. This telecommunication satellite will also carry an operational communication payload for the Federal Armed Forces due to a cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Defence, besides the scientific-technical part of the mission ordered by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy who lead the overall mission.
