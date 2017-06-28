DGAP-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Offer





Montabaur, June 28, 2017. As part of the step-by-step acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG under the umbrella of United Internet AG, United Internet today announced the preliminary results of the voluntary public tender offer. As at the expiry of the acceptance period on June 23, 2017, the tender offer has been accepted for a total of 839,170 Drillisch shares. This corresponds to approximately 1.24 percent of the total number of Drillisch shares issued, i.e. approximately 67.7 million (as of June 7, 2017). Together with its existing shareholding, United Internet holds a total stake of approximately 30.91 percent directly and indirectly in this total number of shares. Pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act, shareholders who have not yet accepted the offer have two further weeks to accept the tender offer. This additional acceptance period commences today and expires on July 12, 2017, midnight (Frankfurt am Main local time).

The voluntary public tender offer is part of an overall transaction that United Internet and Drillisch agreed upon in a business combination agreement signed May 12, 2017. It is planned that Drillisch acquires the mobile and fixed-network business with retail customers bundled in 1&1 Telecommunication SE in a step-by-step transaction from United Internet. In return, United Internet receives new Drillisch shares from two capital increases by way of contribution-in-kind. The first capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind already became effective on May 16, 2017, and the corresponding new Drillisch shares have been issued to United Internet. An extraordinary general meeting of Drillisch on July 25, 2017, will decide on the second capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind. If Drillisch"s shareholders approve the second capital increase by way of contribution-in-kind, United Internet"s interest in Drillisch will then increase to at least 72.89 percent, including the shares already tendered into the tender offer.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of United Internet: "We"re making good progress towards creating a strong fourth player in the German telecommunications market. With the expiry of the acceptance period for the concurrent tender offer, we have achieved a further step in the overall process. The fact that only very few Drillisch shareholders have accepted our offer shows that investors are convinced of the benefits of the planned overall transaction. The contribution of our subsidiary 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch will create substantial synergies and growth opportunities. All Drillisch shareholders will benefit from that, provided that the extraordinary general meeting on July 25 gives the go-ahead."

The German Federal Cartel Office granted the merger control approval required for the completion of the overall transaction on June 9, 2017. The complete acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication by Drillisch and the completion of the overall transaction are now only subject to the effective approval of the Drillisch shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting. The overall transaction is still expected to be completed at the end of 2017.

About United Internet



With 17.16 million fee-based customer contracts and 34.56 million ad-financed free accounts (as of March 31, 2017), United Internet AG is Europe"s leading Internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 8,100 employees, of which around 2,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, Strato, united-domains, Fasthosts, Arsys, home.pl, InterNetX, Sedo, affilinet and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 51 million customer accounts worldwide.

