DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights

2017. június 28., szerda, 16:48





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase


MagForce AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights


28-Jun-2017 / 16:48 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2017 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on basis of the authorization provided for in the Company"s articles of association, to increase the registered share capital of the Company from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the shareholders" statutory subscription rights. The new shares shall be placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, through Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG in a private placement.



The Company has set the subscription price at EUR 6.94 per new share. The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the Company"s growth and equity base of the Company.



The new shares shall be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) without the publication of a prospectus and will be entitled to dividends starting from January 1, 2016.



Contact:

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com




Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.




Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



 




28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: MagForce AG

Max-Planck-Straße 3

12489 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



586877  28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=586877&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum