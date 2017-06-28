DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





MagForce AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights





28-Jun-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2017 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on basis of the authorization provided for in the Company"s articles of association, to increase the registered share capital of the Company from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the shareholders" statutory subscription rights. The new shares shall be placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, through Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG in a private placement.

The Company has set the subscription price at EUR 6.94 per new share. The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the Company"s growth and equity base of the Company.

The new shares shall be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) without the publication of a prospectus and will be entitled to dividends starting from January 1, 2016.

Contact:



Barbara von Frankenberg



Vice President Communications & Investor Relations



T +49-30-308380-77



E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.