DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights
2017. június 28., szerda, 16:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2017 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on basis of the authorization provided for in the Company"s articles of association, to increase the registered share capital of the Company from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares under exclusion of the shareholders" statutory subscription rights. The new shares shall be placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, through Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG in a private placement.
The Company has set the subscription price at EUR 6.94 per new share. The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the Company"s growth and equity base of the Company.
The new shares shall be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale) without the publication of a prospectus and will be entitled to dividends starting from January 1, 2016.
Contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
586877 28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
