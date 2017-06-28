DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG successfully completed capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights
2017. június 28., szerda, 17:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Berlin, June 28, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital resolved on June 28, 2017. The Company"s share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares with dividend entitlement starting from January 1, 2016 were placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, in a private placement at EUR 6.94 per new share.
The gross proceeds of the capital increase accruing to the Company amount to EUR 5.0 million.
The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the growth and equity base of the Company.
Contact:
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President
Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
587343 28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
