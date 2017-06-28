DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





MagForce AG successfully completed capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights





28-Jun-2017 / 17:51 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, June 28, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital resolved on June 28, 2017. The Company"s share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares with dividend entitlement starting from January 1, 2016 were placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, in a private placement at EUR 6.94 per new share.

The gross proceeds of the capital increase accruing to the Company amount to EUR 5.0 million.

The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the growth and equity base of the Company.



Contact:



Barbara von Frankenberg



Vice President Communications & Investor Relations



T +49-30-308380-77



E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com



Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

