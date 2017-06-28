DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG successfully completed capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights

2017. június 28., szerda, 17:51





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase


MagForce AG successfully completed capital increase from authorized capital under exclusion of statutory subscription rights


28-Jun-2017 / 17:51 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Berlin, June 28, 2017 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) has successfully completed the capital increase from authorized capital resolved on June 28, 2017. The Company"s share capital will therefore be increased from currently EUR 25,622,711.00 to EUR 26,343,172.00 by issuing 720,461 new no-par value bearer shares. The new shares with dividend entitlement starting from January 1, 2016 were placed with M&G International Investments Ltd., London, in a private placement at EUR 6.94 per new share.



The gross proceeds of the capital increase accruing to the Company amount to EUR 5.0 million.



The proceeds of the capital increase shall be used to further support the growth and equity base of the Company.




Contact:

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com




Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.



 






Contact:

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President

Communications & Investor Relations


T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com







28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: MagForce AG

Max-Planck-Straße 3

12489 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



587343  28-Jun-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=587343&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum