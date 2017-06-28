DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.06.2017 / 18:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elanix Biotechnologies AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2017

German: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/

English: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2017

German: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/

English: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/





28.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

