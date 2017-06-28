DGAP-AFR: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.06.2017 / 18:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Elanix Biotechnologies AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2017
German: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/
English: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2017
German: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/
English: https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Domstr. 22

14482 Potsdam

Germany





 
