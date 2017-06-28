DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Timotheus
Last name(s): Höttges

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.1550 EUR 83311.34 EUR
16.1500 EUR 158512.25 EUR
16.1450 EUR 99130.30 EUR
16.1400 EUR 34813.98 EUR
16.1350 EUR 14713.26 EUR
16.1300 EUR 7613.36 EUR
16.1600 EUR 57303.36 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.1495 EUR 455415.8400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
36387  28.06.2017 


