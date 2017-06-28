







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





28.06.2017 / 18:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Timotheus

Last name(s):

Höttges



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.1550 EUR





83311.34 EUR



16.1500 EUR





158512.25 EUR



16.1450 EUR





99130.30 EUR



16.1400 EUR





34813.98 EUR



16.1350 EUR





14713.26 EUR



16.1300 EUR





7613.36 EUR



16.1600 EUR





57303.36 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.1495 EUR





455415.8400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























28.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



