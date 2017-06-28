On 28 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from The Ministry of Education of the PRC, Beijing, China

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Tsinghua University

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



Unis Technology Strategy Investment Limited and Tsinghua Unigroup International Co., Ltd.

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



26 June 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



28 June 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



6%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares: 4,338,958



Number of voting rights: 4,338,958

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares direct: None



Number of voting rights direct: None



Number of voting rights indirect: 4,716,837



% of voting rights direct: None



% of voting rights indirect: 6.18%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument: N/A



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: N/A



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A



% of voting rights: N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 4,716,837



% of voting rights: 6.18%

9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Information in relation to each controlled undertaking through which the voting rights are held:

Name

% of voting direct rights





Ministry of Education of the PRC







Tsinghua University







Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd. / Beijing Jiankun Investment Group Co., Ltd.







Tsinghua Unigroup Co., Ltd.







Beijing UNIS Capital Management Co., Ltd.







Unis Technology Strategy Investment Limited

5.92% (4,516,837 shares)





Ministry of Education of the PRC







Tsinghua University







Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd. / Beijing Jiankun Investment Group Co., Ltd.







Tsinghua Unigroup Co., Ltd.







Beijing UNIS Capital Management Co., Ltd.







Tsinghua Unigroup International Co., Ltd.

0.26% (200,000 shares)







10. to 12. Proxy Voting:



Name of the proxy holder: N/A