DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. június 28., szerda, 18:30





Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.06.2017 / 18:30


On 28 June 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from The Ministry of Education of the PRC, Beijing, China



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc



2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Tsinghua University



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

Unis Technology Strategy Investment Limited and Tsinghua Unigroup International Co., Ltd.



5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):

26 June 2017



6. Date on which the issuer notified:

28 June 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

6%



8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class / type of shares:

GB0059822006



Situation previous to the triggering transaction

Number of shares: 4,338,958

Number of voting rights: 4,338,958



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number of shares direct: None

Number of voting rights direct: None

Number of voting rights indirect: 4,716,837

% of voting rights direct: None

% of voting rights indirect: 6.18%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument: N/A

Expiration date: N/A

Exercise/conversion period: N/A

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: N/A

% of voting rights: N/A



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 4,716,837

% of voting rights: 6.18%



9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



Information in relation to each controlled undertaking through which the voting rights are held:























































Name % of voting direct rights    
Ministry of Education of the PRC      
Tsinghua University      
Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd. / Beijing Jiankun Investment Group Co., Ltd.      
Tsinghua Unigroup Co., Ltd.      
Beijing UNIS Capital Management Co., Ltd.      
Unis Technology Strategy Investment Limited 5.92% (4,516,837 shares)    
Ministry of Education of the PRC      
Tsinghua University      
Tsinghua Holdings Co., Ltd. / Beijing Jiankun Investment Group Co., Ltd.      
Tsinghua Unigroup Co., Ltd.      
Beijing UNIS Capital Management Co., Ltd.      
Tsinghua Unigroup International Co., Ltd. 0.26% (200,000 shares)    

 

10. to 12. Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A














Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
587417  28.06.2017 



