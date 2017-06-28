DGAP-AFR: Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


28.06.2017 / 18:45


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 06, 2017
German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&conid=0&sid=376c1fe7fbf909ee91c60789a764e4a1
English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&conid=0&sid=376c1fe7fbf909ee91c60789a764e4a1

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 06, 2017
German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&conid=0&sid=376c1fe7fbf909ee91c60789a764e4a1
English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&conid=0&sid=376c1fe7fbf909ee91c60789a764e4a1













Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG

Münchener Straße 101 g

85737 Ismaning

Germany
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de





 
