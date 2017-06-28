DGAP-Adhoc: PAION REPORTS POSITIVE HEADLINE DATA IN U.S. PHASE III TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION UNDERGOING BRONCHOSCOPY
2017. június 28., szerda, 20:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PAION AG / Key word(s): Research Update
PAION REPORTS POSITIVE HEADLINE DATA IN U.S. PHASE III TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION UNDERGOING BRONCHOSCOPY
- Primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved
- Phase III program successfully completed
- Excellent safety profile of remimazolam confirmed
- Conference call on remimazolam headline data on Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 2:00 p.m. CEST (1:00 p.m. GMT/8:00 a.m. EDT)
This Phase III clinical trial - conducted at 15 sites throughout the U.S. - was a prospective, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study with an open label midazolam arm in 446 patients (of which 431 received study medication) undergoing bronchoscopy for diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. The study was continuously supervised by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC). In this trial 162 patients (37.6%) were ASA III patients (American Society of Anesthesiologists classification; ASA III: patients with severe systemic disease) and the average age of all patients was 62.3 years as compared to 6.6% ASA III patients and an average age of 54.9 years of all patients in the previously reported pivotal Phase III colonoscopy trial. Patients were randomized to receive either remimazolam, midazolam, or placebo in combination with fentanyl for pain control in order to achieve adequate sedation to start and perform the procedure. In order to ensure the performance of the scheduled bronchoscopy, midazolam was available for all patients as rescue medication for non-responders.
The primary outcome measure was a composite endpoint defined as: no need for rescue medication, completion of the procedure and no more than 5 doses within any 15-minute window for remimazolam/placebo and no more than 3 doses within any 12-minute window for midazolam. The primary endpoint was reached in 82.5% of the patients treated in the remimazolam arm and 3.4% in the placebo arm (p-value of <0.0001). Important secondary endpoints included median time from start of medication to start of procedure (5.0 minutes in the remimazolam arm versus 17.0 minutes for placebo) and median time from end of procedure to return to full alertness (remimazolam 6.0 minutes versus placebo 14.0 minutes). Additionally, the patients" subjective impression of time from last dose to "back to normal" was a median of 404 minutes for remimazolam versus 935 minutes for placebo.
In the open label midazolam arm, procedural success was achieved in 34.8% of patients. Midazolam patients showed a median time from start of medication to start of procedure of 16.0 minutes and a median time from end of procedure to return to full alertness of 12.0 minutes. Additionally, time from last dose to "back to normal" as reported by patients on midazolam was a median of 478.5 minutes.
Overview procedural results:
Overall adverse events, treatment-emergent adverse events and, in particular, incidents of hypotension and bradycardia occurred less frequently with remimazolam compared to midazolam. Hypotension was the most frequently reported adverse event occurring in 41.9% of patients treated with remimazolam, 62.7% with placebo and 49.3% with midazolam. Hypoxia occurred in 21.8% of patients given remimazolam, 20.3% in the placebo arm and 18.8% in the midazolam arm. As expected, patients enrolled in this trial were of overall poorer health compared to those enrolled in the pivotal colonoscopy trial. Twenty-one patients across all treatment groups experienced a total of 26 treatment-emergent serious adverse events ("SAE"). Out of these 26 SAEs, only two were considered related to treatment (remimazolam) and occurred in a single patient after administration of fentanyl at twice the dose allowed by the study protocol.
