DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Enhances Wireless Charging Partnership with Additional $15 Million Investment in Energous Corporation
2017. június 29., csütörtök, 01:00
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch
Strategic investment to accelerate market adoption of Energous" disruptive RF-based WattUp(R) wireless charging technology
Dialog began its partnership with Energous in November 2016 with the announcement of a $10 million investment and entry into an exclusive component supplier agreement for Energous" WattUp ICs. Since then, the two companies have launched DA4100, the world"s first WattUp wireless power transmitter System-on-Chip (SoC). This SoC has been integrated along with Dialog"s SmartBond(TM) Bluetooth low energy (BLE) DA14681 chip to form the heart of the FCC-approved WattUp near field transmitter system. On the receiver side, Dialog completed the qualification of two RF-to-DC receiver ICs developed by Energous, DA2200 and DA2210, which, along with Dialog"s DA14585 BLE chip, make it quick and easy to add WattUp wireless charging to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, wearables and hearables.
"Dialog believes that there is a large demand for completely untethered wireless charging, as more consumer electronics manufacturers seek to add new capabilities to their devices to differentiate themselves," said Mark Tyndall, Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy, Dialog. "Our joint focus is now on supporting our customers around the world to bring their WattUp-enabled products to the mass market, while pushing the boundaries of wireless charging"s possibilities."
"This increased investment from Dialog is a testament to the synergies generated from the partnership between the global leader in power management and our market leading power at a distance RF wireless charging expertise," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "We have already seen numerous benefits from our relationship, including new products that we"ve brought to market together, and we have leveraged their sales channel and strategic relationships to create market awareness around our joint concept of a wire-free future."
Because Energous" WattUp technology sends energy safely through the air using radio frequencies, it is able to deliver intelligent, scalable power, creating a superior experience compared to coil-based technologies. It differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers power at distances of up to 15 feet, to multiple devices, in any orientation. Its small form factor antennas utilize the existing device"s printed circuit board, removing the need for larger, more expensive coils and enabling broader adoption of wireless charging in a larger range of connected devices that can be used in the home, office, car and beyond.
For more information on WattUp technology, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com/energous and www.energous.com.
Dialog, the Dialog logo, RapidCharge and SmartGaN are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
