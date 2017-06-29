DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero AG: Delivery Hero sets final offer price at EUR 25.50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero AG / Key word(s): IPO
/
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
Delivery Hero sets final offer price at EUR 25.50
Berlin, 28 June 2017 - Delivery Hero AG ("the Company"), the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace, has set the final offer price at EUR 25.50 per share. Delivery Hero"s shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DHER and the ISIN DE000A2E4K43 from 30 June 2017.
