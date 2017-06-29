DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero AG / Key word(s): IPO





Delivery Hero sets final offer price at EUR 25.50

Berlin, 28 June 2017 - Delivery Hero AG ("the Company"), the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace, has set the final offer price at EUR 25.50 per share. Delivery Hero"s shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DHER and the ISIN DE000A2E4K43 from 30 June 2017.





A total of 18,950,000 newly issued ordinary registered shares, 15,000,000 existing ordinary registered shares from the holdings of certain existing shareholders, and 5,092,500 ordinary registered shares from the holdings of Global Online Takeaway Group S.A. in connection with an over-allotment were allocated as part of the offering, amounting to a total offer volume of approximately EUR 996 million based on the final offer price. Net proceeds to the Company from the placement of the newly issued ordinary registered shares will amount to EUR 465 million. Following the placement of all offered shares and assuming the exercise of the Greenshoe option in full, approximately 22.7% of Delivery Hero"s share capital (post-IPO) will have been placed in connection with the IPO.

About Delivery Hero



Delivery Hero is the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace with number one market positions in terms of restaurants, active users and orders in more countries than any of its competitors and online and mobile platforms across 40+ countries in Europe, the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Delivery Hero also operates its own delivery service primarily in 50+ high-density urban areas around the world. The Company is headquartered in Berlin and has over 6,000 employees in addition to thousands of employed delivery drivers.

Media Enquiries



Bodo v. Braunmühl, Head of Corporate Communications, Delivery Hero



+49 (30) 544 45 9090

Investor Enquiries



Duncan McIntyre, SVP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Delivery Hero



+49 (30) 544 45 9072

