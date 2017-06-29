DGAP-NVR: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


29.06.2017


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

Neuenkirchener Str. 8

48499 Salzbergen

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 26 Jun 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

35.820.150













Language: English
Internet: www.hur.com





 
