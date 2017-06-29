DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO SE: Change in the Board of Management

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



 



The Supervisory Board of SURTECO SE passed a resolution at its meeting held on 29 June 2017 to appoint the previous general representative, Mr. Andreas Riedl, as a further Member of the Board of Management (CFO) with effect from 1 July 2017.






Contact:

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

ir@surteco.com

+49 (0)8274 9988-508







Language: English
Company: SURTECO SE

Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2

86647 Buttenwiesen-Pfaffenhofen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
