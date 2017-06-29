DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





SURTECO SE: Change in the Board of Management





SURTECO SE: Change in the Board of Management



The Supervisory Board of SURTECO SE passed a resolution at its meeting held on 29 June 2017 to appoint the previous general representative, Mr. Andreas Riedl, as a further Member of the Board of Management (CFO) with effect from 1 July 2017.









Contact:



Martin Miller



Investor Relations



ir@surteco.com



