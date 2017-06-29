DGAP-DD: Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.06.2017 / 15:13



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Ansorge

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG


b) LEI

529900ZIETUJG71XNM98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005533400


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 3000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen AG

Kurfürstendamm 65

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.dga-ag.de





 
