Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.06.2017 / 15:29



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Lammers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Energiekontor AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005313506


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
16.30 EUR 489000.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 293400.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 1630000.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 179300.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 1630000.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 2445000.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 171150.00 EUR
16.30 EUR 260800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.30 EUR 7098650.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Straße 5

28359 Bremen

Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de





 
36425  29.06.2017 


