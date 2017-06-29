DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG parts with remaining venture capital portfolio

2017. június 29., csütörtök, 15:30





DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


bmp Holding AG parts with remaining venture capital portfolio


29.06.2017 / 15:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


bmp Holding AG parts with remaining venture capital portfolio



Berlin, 29 June 2017: As planned, bmp Holding AG (DE000A2E3772) has sold the shares in its six remaining venture capital minority interests to a private investor in a secondary transaction effective 30 June 2017. This clears the way to focusing completely on the new core business, online retail in the sleep products segment.



The EUR 5 million purchase price for the investments, which were previously contributed to the wholly owned bmp subsidiary ReFer GmbH, is close to the IFRS carrying amount of EUR 5.3 million as of 31 March 2017 and considerably higher than the HGB carrying amount of EUR 4.0 million. In addition, a 20-50% share in future sales proceeds above the sale price plus any follow-up investments was agreed. The purchase price is to be paid via the repayment of existing loans of EUR 3.5 million and a cash payment of EUR 1.5 million.



"For the bmp Group, finally parting with our remaining venture capital portfolio was a crucial step," explains Oliver Borrmann, Executive Board member of bmp Holding AG. "We have now achieved this at fair terms and by the desired date. With a clean structure, strengthened liquidity and a significantly improved equity ratio, we are now in an ideal position to concentrate on our operating business and to set a course for growth again."


bmp continues to consider the possibility of bringing in Cubitato and the full integration of the existing subsidiaries. A larger capital measure, whereby shareholders will have preemptive rights, is also still being targeted in the second half of 2017.

about bmp

bmp Holding AG (www.bmp-holding.de) is an e-commerce group focussed on the segment of sleep products (bedroom furniture, beds, slatted frames, mattresses, bedding, accessories).



Its subsidiaries sleepz home GmbH, Matratzen Union GmbH, Ecom Union GmbH and Markenschlaf GmbH run online shops in the segment of sleep products, including www.perfekt-schlafen.de www.markenschlaf.de, www.schlafnett.de, www.matratzenunion.de, www.schlafhandel.de, www.onletto.de, www.schoene-traeume.de and www.matratzendiscount.de.



The group also has showrooms in Berlin and Wolfhagen.



For more information, please contact:



Corinna Riewe

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49-30-20305567
criewe@bmp.com














29.06.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: bmp Holding AG

Schlüterstraße 38

10629 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 305-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 305-555
E-mail: ir@bmp.com
Internet: www.bmp-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2E3772
WKN: A2E377
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau





 
End of News DGAP News Service




587585  29.06.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=587585&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum