DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns effective on the date of next General Meeting





29-Jun-2017 / 18:38 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns effective on the date of next General Meeting

Potsdam, 29 June 2017 - Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG , has just informed the company that he resigns from his function for private reasons effective on the date of next General Meeting. Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) is a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology.

The company"s CEO respects Mr. Cejka"s decision and expresses his gratitude for the professional and outstanding cooperation. It is planned to elect a new member of the Supervisory Board in the next General Meeting which is scheduled for 24 August 2017.

Tomas Svoboda



CEO

Contact





Maria Widowski



email: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com



Tel: +49 331 583 945 10



About Elanix





Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements:

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.