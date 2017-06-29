DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns effective on the date of next General Meeting
2017. június 29., csütörtök, 18:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns effective on the date of next General Meeting
Potsdam, 29 June 2017 - Torsten Cejka, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG, has just informed the company that he resigns from his function for private reasons effective on the date of next General Meeting. Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) is a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology.
The company"s CEO respects Mr. Cejka"s decision and expresses his gratitude for the professional and outstanding cooperation. It is planned to elect a new member of the Supervisory Board in the next General Meeting which is scheduled for 24 August 2017.
Tomas Svoboda
Contact
Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements:
This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Domstr. 22
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMJQ4
|WKN:
|A0WMJQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
588023 29-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]