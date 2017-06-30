DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Closing in Singapore and Hong Kong of Wirecard"s acquisition of Citigroup"s merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific

Wirecard AG: Closing in Singapore and Hong Kong of Wirecard"s acquisition of Citigroup"s merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific


Closing in Singapore and Hong Kong of Wirecard"s acquisition of Citigroup"s merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific


Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard successfully completed the closing of Citigroup"s customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in two of eleven countries. The closing of Singapore and Hong Kong puts Wirecard well on track of the projected closing timeline.



The asset deal which was announced on 13 March 2017 includes Citigroup"s entire customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand. The closing of the remaining nine countries will occur in stages by June 2018.





Contact:

Christian Heiser

IR Manager

Tel.: +49 (0)89 4424-1310

e-Mail: christian.heiser@wirecard.com





Iris Stöckl

VP Corp.Com./IR

Tel.: +49 (0)89-4424-1424

e-Mail: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com

http://www.wirecard.com

ISIN DE0007472060

Reuters: WDI.GDE

Bloomberg: WDI GY




About Wirecard:

 

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). Further information is available on the Internet at www.wirecard.de or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

 














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
