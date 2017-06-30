DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous





Aschheim (Munich). Wirecard successfully completed the closing of Citigroup"s customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in two of eleven countries. The closing of Singapore and Hong Kong puts Wirecard well on track of the projected closing timeline.

The asset deal which was announced on 13 March 2017 includes Citigroup"s entire customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand. The closing of the remaining nine countries will occur in stages by June 2018.





