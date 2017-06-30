DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Closing in Singapore and Hong Kong of Wirecard"s acquisition of Citigroup"s merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific
2017. június 30., péntek, 09:30
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Closing in Singapore and Hong Kong of Wirecard"s acquisition of Citigroup"s merchant acquiring services in Asia Pacific
The asset deal which was announced on 13 March 2017 includes Citigroup"s entire customer portfolio for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand. The closing of the remaining nine countries will occur in stages by June 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
587879 30.06.2017
