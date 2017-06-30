DGAP-PVR: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.06.2017 / 15:10


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Frankfurt
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Jun 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.28 % 2.72 % 5.005 % 257437779
Previous notification 2.11 % 2.88 % 4.99 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0007314007 4303274 1577042 1.67 % 0.61 %
Total 5880316 2.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall

1793166 0.70 %
Call Options 15.09.2017 Anytime 3000 0.001 %
    Total 1796166 0.70 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 05.03.2018
Cash 1510000 0.59 %
Put Options 15.12.2017 Anytime Physical 3698000 1.44 %
      Total 52080000 2.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden Aktiengesellschaft % % %
 


Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft % % %
DB USA Corporation % % %
DB U.S. Financial Markets Holding Corporation % % %
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
