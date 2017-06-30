DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Takeover





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG:





30-Jun-2017





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SNP AG Pursues Acquisition of Group of South American SAP Consulting Companies





Heidelberg, June 30, 2017 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) is pursuing the acquisition of a group of three South American SAP consulting companies, two of which are legally linked to each other. The long-standing and well-established companies cover the entire value chain in the entire SAP field. The profitable companies have well-known customers in Latin America and in Europe with focus on projects with massive data volumes. The SAP consultancies have had a robust growth in revenues over the past years and reached revenues of approximately USD 20 million in total in fiscal year 2016. On the basis of stable average operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of these companies constituting approximately 9% in the previous few years, SNP AG expects a positive operating contribution to its earnings regarding the fiscal year (to the amount of USD 1.4 million to USD 1.8 million), which as of the day of reporting will constitute USD 0.7 million to USD 0.9 million pro rata temporis.

The ongoing discussions between the two parties are very close to being concluded. The acquisition is subject to the completion of a final purchase agreement and approval from the relevant bodies. The aim is to conclude the transaction shortly.

In context with pursuing the acquisitions SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG is evaluating a possible capital increase without subscription rights as a financing option.

About SNP

SNP helps companies transform business models and roll out new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to execute technical or commercial changes in global business applications.

Together, SNP"s CrystalBridge and Transformation Backbone with SAP LT constitute the world"s leading data transformation suite for automatically analyzing, applying and tracking changes in IT systems. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective.

The SNP Group employs over 1,000 people worldwide. It is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany and generated around 81 million euros in revenue in 2016. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705).

