DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG:
2017. június 30., péntek, 15:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG / Key word(s): Takeover
SNP | Insider Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR
SNP AG Pursues Acquisition of Group of South American SAP Consulting Companies
The ongoing discussions between the two parties are very close to being concluded. The acquisition is subject to the completion of a final purchase agreement and approval from the relevant bodies. The aim is to conclude the transaction shortly.
In context with pursuing the acquisitions SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG is evaluating a possible capital increase without subscription rights as a financing option.
About SNP
SNP helps companies transform business models and roll out new technologies. Its software and services make it easier to execute technical or commercial changes in global business applications.
Together, SNP"s CrystalBridge and Transformation Backbone with SAP LT constitute the world"s leading data transformation suite for automatically analyzing, applying and tracking changes in IT systems. They significantly improve quality while making transformation projects much faster and more cost-effective.
The SNP Group employs over 1,000 people worldwide. It is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany and generated around 81 million euros in revenue in 2016. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705).
Investor Relations Contact:
Marcel Wiskow
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|69121 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 470
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snp-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.snp-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
588401 30-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
