Date:22 October 2015



ESMA/2015/1597







Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the competent authority)i



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Exceet Group S.E.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):





[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[X] Other (please specify)iii:



Delegation of voting rights to Asset Manager

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Quaero Capital S.A.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):



Geneva, Switzerland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



Argos-Funds, 20 Boulevard Emmanuel Servais, Luxembourg



Quaero Funds (CH) Swiss Mid and Small Cap Fund, Geneva, Switzerland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:



June 28, 2017

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.83%

0%

12.83%

20 523 695

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8.89%

n/a

n/a













7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

LU0472835155



2 634 142



12.83%





















SUBTOTAL A



2 634 142



12.83%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights



































SUBTOTAL B.1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights











































SUBTOTAL B.2













8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):





[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold











































9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]







10. Additional informationxvi:













Done at [place] on [date].



Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with competent authority and not with the relevant issuer)



A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)



Quaero Capital S.A.

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)



route de pre-bois 20, 1215 Geneva, Switzerland

E-Mail



m.tang@quaerocapital.com

Phone number / Fax number



+41 22 799 90 42

Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons)



Contact Person: Marcus Tang





B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Contact address

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)



C: Additional information:

































