Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Petra Steffi
Last name(s): Kreusel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchasing 16 new shares under the share dividend offer (exercising the subscription right).


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.08 EUR 257.28 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.0800 EUR 257.2800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
