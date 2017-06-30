DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





30.06.2017 / 18:00





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Drillisch AG



Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5



63477 Maintal



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

30.06.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

68826818







