DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. június 30., péntek, 22:38





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total Voting Rights Announcement


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.06.2017 / 22:38


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) 06/30/2017
  Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

90445596













30.06.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




588621  30.06.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=588621&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum