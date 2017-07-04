DGAP-CMS: Aareal Bank AG: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. július 03., hétfő, 16:46
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aareal Bank AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 30e Para. 1, No. 1b, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Publication pursuant to Sec. 30e par. 1 no. 1 lit. b), no. 2 German
Notice
in accordance with § 10 of the relevant Terms and Conditions of the
EUR 20,000,000 4.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 03 April 2019, ISIN
EUR 15,000,000 3.500 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 December 2018,
EUR 5,000,000 3.35 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 2 February 2018, ISIN
EUR 10,000,000 3.50 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 September 2018,
and
EUR 5,000,000 3.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 08 November 2018,
(together the "Pfandbriefe")
issued by
Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG
Issued under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme of Westdeutsche
The Terms and Conditions of the relevant Pfandbriefe have been changed
By registration with the commercial register of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
Aareal Bank AG
The split-off does also affect the Pfandbriefe. Accordingly as from 30 June
The other Terms and Conditions of the Pfandbriefe remain unchanged,
Furthermore by registration with the commercial register on 30 June 2017
Wiesbaden/Mainz, July 2017
Aareal Bank AG Westdeutsche Immobilien Servicing AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
589171 03.07.2017
