03.07.2017 / 16:46


Publication pursuant to Sec. 30e par. 1 no. 1 lit. b), no. 2 German
Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Notice

in accordance with § 10 of the relevant Terms and Conditions of the
following Pfandbriefe

EUR 20,000,000 4.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 03 April 2019, ISIN
DE000A0XFJ76, WKN A0XFJ7,

EUR 15,000,000 3.500 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 December 2018,
ISIN DE000A1A6DR8, WKN A1A6DR,

EUR 5,000,000 3.35 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 2 February 2018, ISIN
DE000A1A6DW8, WKN A1A6DW,

EUR 10,000,000 3.50 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 September 2018,
ISIN DE000A1C91L0, WKN A1C91L

and

EUR 5,000,000 3.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 08 November 2018,
ISIN DE000A1C91R7, WKN A1C91R

(together the "Pfandbriefe")

issued by

Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG

Grosse Bleiche 46, 55116 Mainz

Federal Republic of Germany

Issued under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme of Westdeutsche
ImmobilienBank AG.

The Terms and Conditions of the relevant Pfandbriefe have been changed
effective from 30 June 2017 as follows:

By registration with the commercial register of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
AG on 30 June 2017, the banking business and the related assets and
liabilities of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG (except for certain items
specified in the spin-off agreement) have been transferred by means of a
split-off (Abspaltung) under the German Transformation Act
(Umwandlungsgesetz) to

Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstrasse 15, 65189 Wiesbaden

Federal Republic of Germany

The split-off does also affect the Pfandbriefe. Accordingly as from 30 June
2017

Aareal Bank AG is the legal successor of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG and
accordingly Issuer in accordance with § 1 (1) of the relevant Terms and
Conditions of the Pfandbriefe.

The other Terms and Conditions of the Pfandbriefe remain unchanged,

Furthermore by registration with the commercial register on 30 June 2017
the legal name of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG has been changed to
Westdeutsche Immobilien Servicing AG.

Wiesbaden/Mainz, July 2017

Aareal Bank AG Westdeutsche Immobilien Servicing AG













Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
