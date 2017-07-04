DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aareal Bank AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 30e Para. 1, No. 1b, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





Publication pursuant to Sec. 30e par. 1 no. 1 lit. b), no. 2 German

Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



Notice



in accordance with § 10 of the relevant Terms and Conditions of the

following Pfandbriefe



EUR 20,000,000 4.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 03 April 2019, ISIN

DE000A0XFJ76, WKN A0XFJ7,



EUR 15,000,000 3.500 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 December 2018,

ISIN DE000A1A6DR8, WKN A1A6DR,



EUR 5,000,000 3.35 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 2 February 2018, ISIN

DE000A1A6DW8, WKN A1A6DW,



EUR 10,000,000 3.50 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 3 September 2018,

ISIN DE000A1C91L0, WKN A1C91L



and



EUR 5,000,000 3.25 per cent. Mortgage Pfandbriefe due 08 November 2018,

ISIN DE000A1C91R7, WKN A1C91R



(together the "Pfandbriefe")



issued by



Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG



Grosse Bleiche 46, 55116 Mainz



Federal Republic of Germany



Issued under the Euro 5,000,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme of Westdeutsche

ImmobilienBank AG.



The Terms and Conditions of the relevant Pfandbriefe have been changed

effective from 30 June 2017 as follows:



By registration with the commercial register of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank

AG on 30 June 2017, the banking business and the related assets and

liabilities of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG (except for certain items

specified in the spin-off agreement) have been transferred by means of a

split-off (Abspaltung) under the German Transformation Act

(Umwandlungsgesetz) to



Aareal Bank AG



Paulinenstrasse 15, 65189 Wiesbaden



Federal Republic of Germany



The split-off does also affect the Pfandbriefe. Accordingly as from 30 June

2017



Aareal Bank AG is the legal successor of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG and

accordingly Issuer in accordance with § 1 (1) of the relevant Terms and

Conditions of the Pfandbriefe.



The other Terms and Conditions of the Pfandbriefe remain unchanged,



Furthermore by registration with the commercial register on 30 June 2017

the legal name of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG has been changed to

Westdeutsche Immobilien Servicing AG.



Wiesbaden/Mainz, July 2017



Aareal Bank AG Westdeutsche Immobilien Servicing AG

