DGAP-News: mutares completes the acquisition of the truck supplier business of the Plastic Omnium Group
2017. július 03., hétfő, 18:10
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Offer
mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has completed the acquisition of the truck supplier business of the Plastic Omnium Group. Through the integration with the STS Group, mutares creates a leading global truck supplier with a total turnover of EUR 400m and 2,700 employees in 16 plants.
Through the recent acquisitions, STS becomes a global supplier of interior, exterior, and NVH parts for light to heavy commercial vehicles as well as for passenger cars. The company will generate revenues of EUR 400m with 2,700 employees in 16 production facilities spanning across four continents. The numerous cross-selling opportunities in the product portfolio provide high potential for organic growth. Moreover, mutares works on further add-on acquisitions in the truck supplier industry in order to take a leading role in the consolidation of the market. mutares follows a focused Buy & Build approach, thus driving the sustainable development of the group"s portfolio as well as the achievement of mutares" ambitious growth targets.
