DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that Bain Capital and Cinven are considering to apply for an exemption from one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed voluntary public takeover offer
2017. július 04., kedd, 00:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bad Vilbel, July 3, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG confirms that Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, gave notice to be considering to submit an application to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for an exemption from the one-year exclusion period to make a renewed voluntary public takeover offer under section 26(2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG). STADA is currently assessing whether the company would give its consent to the exemption from the exclusion period and will keep both the capital market and the public updated on further progress in this regard, in line with the applicable legal requirements.
