DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde AG


Linde AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


04.07.2017 / 09:43


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Eric Mandelblatt,
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1976

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Jun 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0 % 5.33 % 5.33 % 185,733,180
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)












ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)



 % %
Total
%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG






































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 31.12.2017
200,00 0.11 %
Call Option 31.12.2018
3,300,000 1.78 %
Call Option 31.03.2018
350,000 0.19 %
Call Option 30.06.2018
1,000,000 0.54 %
Call Option 30.06.2019
250,000 0.13 %
Call option 31.07.2017
400,000 0.22 %
Call Option 30.09.2017
1,000,000 0.54 %
    Total 6,500,000 3.50 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Total Return Swap

Cash 3,401,789 1.83 %
      Total 3,401,789 1.83 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % 5.33 % 5.33 %
% % %
Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC % % %
Soroban Capital Partners LP % 5.33 % 5.33 %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC % % %
Soroban Capital Partners LP % % %
Soroban Opportunities Cayman Fund Ltd % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Opportunities Intermediate Fund LP % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Opportunities Master Fund LP % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Opportunities Fund LLC % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC % % %
Soroban Capital Partners LP % % %
Soroban Cayman Fund Ltd % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Intermediate Fund LP % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Master Fund LP % % %
 


Eric Mandelblatt % % %
Soroban Capital GP LLC % % %
Soroban Fund LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.linde.de





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

