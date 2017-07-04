

04.07.2017 / 09:43





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Linde AG



Klosterhofstraße 1



80331 München



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Eric Mandelblatt,

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1976





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Jun 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

0 %

5.33 %

5.33 %

185,733,180

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)







%

%

Total



%



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Option

31.12.2017



200,00

0.11 %

Call Option

31.12.2018



3,300,000

1.78 %

Call Option

31.03.2018



350,000

0.19 %

Call Option

30.06.2018



1,000,000

0.54 %

Call Option

30.06.2019



250,000

0.13 %

Call option

31.07.2017



400,000

0.22 %

Call Option

30.09.2017



1,000,000

0.54 %





Total

6,500,000

3.50 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Total Return Swap





Cash

3,401,789

1.83 %







Total

3,401,789

1.83 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

5.33 %

5.33 %



%

%

%

Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners LP

%

5.33 %

5.33 %









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners LP

%

%

%

Soroban Opportunities Cayman Fund Ltd

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Opportunities Intermediate Fund LP

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Opportunities Master Fund LP

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Opportunities Fund LLC

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Capital Partners LP

%

%

%

Soroban Cayman Fund Ltd

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Intermediate Fund LP

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Master Fund LP

%

%

%









Eric Mandelblatt

%

%

%

Soroban Capital GP LLC

%

%

%

Soroban Fund LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





