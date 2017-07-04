DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG: Changes in the Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG





Bad Vilbel, 4 July 2017 - At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG consented to Dr. Wiedenfels resigning from office as Chairman and member of the Executive Board of the Company and to Mr. Kraft resigning from office as a member of the Executive Board. Both resigned from office with immediate effect.

At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Engelbert Coster Tjeenk Willink as a member and Chairman of the Executive Board with immediate effect and for a period up to 31 December 2017.

Further, at its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board appointed Dr. Bernhard Düttmann as a member of the Executive Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect and for a period up to 31 December 2017.

Mr. Tjeenk Willink (56) looks back on 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and was a member of the management of Boehringer Ingelheim until 2012. He has been a member of numerous supervisory boards in the industry since then.

Dr. Düttmann (57) was CFO of MDAX-listed Lanxess AG until 2015, and prior to that he acted as head of finance of Beiersdorf AG, a DAX-listed company. Since 2015, he has acted as a member of numerous supervisory boards.

