Correction of a release from 30.06.2017, 18:31 CET/CEST - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





04.07.2017 / 13:20





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Correction of a publication dated 30.06.2017







1. Details of issuer



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG



Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60



69115 Heidelberg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)

30.06.2017



Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

278735476







