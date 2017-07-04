DGAP-AFR: Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


04.07.2017


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: https://www.siltronic.com/int/de/investor_relations/reports/2017/quarterly_2017_2/quarterly_report_2017_2.jsp
English: https://www.siltronic.com/int/en/investor_relations/reports/2017/quarterly_2017_2/quarterly_report_2017_2.jsp













Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com





 
