Hamburg, 4 July 2017





Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed EUR 450 million unsecured, fixed rate Senior Notes at an emission price of 100.00 %. The volume was increased by EUR 150 million from the originally announced volume of EUR 300 million. The bond has a coupon of 5.125 % and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be fully used to redeem the outstanding EUR notes of Hapag-Lloyd due in fall 2018 and in fall 2019.

