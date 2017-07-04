DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd successfully places Senior Notes Offering / Volume upsizing to EUR 450 million / Early redemption of existing EUR-bond 2018 / 2019
2017. július 04., kedd, 16:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
Hapag-Lloyd AG has successfully placed EUR 450 million unsecured, fixed rate Senior Notes at an emission price of 100.00 %. The volume was increased by EUR 150 million from the originally announced volume of EUR 300 million. The bond has a coupon of 5.125 % and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be fully used to redeem the outstanding EUR notes of Hapag-Lloyd due in fall 2018 and in fall 2019.
