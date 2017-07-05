DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer
2017. július 05., szerda, 10:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous
Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer
Luxembourg, 5 July 2017 - exceet Group SE (ISIN LU0472835155) has been informed today by its major shareholder Greenock S.à r.l., who negotiated with a potential buyer regarding the acquisition of approx. 33.9% of the voting share capital of exceet Group SE, that the potential buyer refrained from further negotiations and therefor he will not make a tender offer.
For further information:
Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.lu
ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main
About exceet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SE
|115, avenue Gaston Diderich
|L-1420 Luxemburg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Phone:
|+352 2629 9122
|Fax:
|+352 2629 9150
|E-mail:
|info@exceet.ch
|Internet:
|www.exceet.ch
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155, LU0472839819
|WKN:
|A0YF5P, A1BFHT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
589637 05-Jul-2017 CET/CEST
