DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Statement/Miscellaneous





exceet Group SE: Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer





05-Jul-2017 / 10:36 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer



Luxembourg, 5 July 2017 - exceet Group SE (ISIN LU0472835155) has been informed today by its major shareholder Greenock S.à r.l., who negotiated with a potential buyer regarding the acquisition of approx. 33.9% of the voting share capital of exceet Group SE, that the potential buyer refrained from further negotiations and therefor he will not make a tender offer.



For further information:



Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.lu



exceet Group SE



115, avenue Gaston Diderich



L-1420 Luxembourg



Telephone +352 26 29 91 22



ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main



About exceet



exceet is an international technology group, which is specialized in the development and production of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.





05-Jul-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

