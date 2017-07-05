DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer

exceet Group SE: Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer


Potential buyer of an equity stake who contemplated a tender offer to the shareholders of exceet Group SE withdrew his consideration to issue a tender offer



Luxembourg, 5 July 2017 - exceet Group SE (ISIN LU0472835155) has been informed today by its major shareholder Greenock S.à r.l., who negotiated with a potential buyer regarding the acquisition of approx. 33.9% of the voting share capital of exceet Group SE, that the potential buyer refrained from further negotiations and therefor he will not make a tender offer.



For further information:



Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: Investor.relations@exceet.lu

exceet Group SE

115, avenue Gaston Diderich

L-1420 Luxembourg

Telephone +352 26 29 91 22



ISIN LU0472835155 (Public Shares), Regulated Market, Prime Standard, Frankfurt/Main



About exceet

exceet is an international technology group, which is specialized in the development and production of intelligent, complex and secure electronics.









