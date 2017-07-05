DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

2017. július 05., szerda, 10:38








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.07.2017 / 10:36



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Bütter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Executive Leadership Team



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares within the Phantom Share Program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
33.3020 EUR 305379.34 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2017-07-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













05.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



36535  05.07.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum