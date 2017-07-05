DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: http://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html
English: http://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
