DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Logwin AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Logwin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





05.07.2017 / 12:18





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Logwin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017

German: http://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html

English: http://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html





05.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

