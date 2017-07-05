DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. július 05., szerda, 13:07





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG


Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.07.2017 / 13:07


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
UBS Group AG Zurich
Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

29 Jun 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 6.73 % 6.09 % 12.82 % 2066773131
Previous notification 9.59 % 1.87 % 11.46 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0005140008 0 138998959 0 % 6.73 %
Total 138998959 6.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
at any time 10196338 0.49 %
Substitution rights - collateral delivered
at any time 22651896 1.10 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options From 21.07.2017 to 20.12.2019
2319165 0.11 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options From 11.02.2019 to 19.07.2019
83704312 4.05 %
    Total 118871711 5.75 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options From 21.07.2017 to 21.12.2018
Physical 5799315 0.28 %
Equity Swaps From 03.11.2017 to 04.05.2020
Cash 940004 0.05 %
Short Put Warrants 15.12.2017
Cash 341 0 %
Equity Futures 21.07.2017
Cash 278886 0.01 %
      Total 7018546 0.34 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:








































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Bank SA       %       %       %
UBS Gestión Sociedad Gestora de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
UBS Asset Management France SA       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 6.17 % 5.68 % 11.85 %
Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited % % %
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Over the majority of the shares disclosed under WpHG 21 UBS has the legal title ownerhip only. UBS holds these shares as a prime broker for clients.  













05.07.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




589663  05.07.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=589663&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum